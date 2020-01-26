Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $245.66.

MTN has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $281.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Friday, December 6th.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

MTN stock opened at $243.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.50, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Vail Resorts has a 12 month low of $181.62 and a 12 month high of $255.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $244.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.23.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The company reported ($2.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.00) by $0.36. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 18.69%. The business had revenue of $267.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.66) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vail Resorts will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.25%.

In related news, EVP David T. Shapiro sold 1,861 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.70, for a total transaction of $447,942.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,940.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. CNB Bank boosted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 293.5% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. 95.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, and Beaver Creek resorts in Colorado; Park City resort in Utah; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.