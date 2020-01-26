Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 4,163 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 125,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,163 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 188,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,180,000 after purchasing an additional 5,475 shares during the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,279,000. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 7,714,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $333,724,000 after acquiring an additional 595,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 197,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,660,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284 shares in the last quarter. 70.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PFE. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $41.30 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.41.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $39.82 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.03. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.97 and a twelve month high of $44.56. The company has a market cap of $225.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 30.57%. The firm had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.00%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

