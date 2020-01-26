Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 425 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,022 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 1.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,370,753 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,831,377,000 after purchasing an additional 717,819 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 95.9% in the second quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,021,110 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $193,765,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458,645 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 135.5% in the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 4,200,323 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $179,983,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416,447 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 4.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,703,113 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $104,313,000 after acquiring an additional 126,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 28.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,486,837 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $106,561,000 after acquiring an additional 558,081 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $57.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $65.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.97. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.14 and a fifty-two week high of $60.56.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 11.36%. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,534 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $209,017.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 20,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $1,139,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 301,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,170,473.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 44,534 shares of company stock valued at $2,448,417. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Longbow Research lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price (up previously from $59.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Micron Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.97.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

