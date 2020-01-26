Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:PDEC)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:PDEC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Round Table Services LLC purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $585,000.

NYSEARCA PDEC opened at $27.12 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December has a 1-year low of $26.10 and a 1-year high of $27.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.78.

