Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 20.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,226 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,239 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 2.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 30,517,061 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,507,848,000 after purchasing an additional 839,300 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Cisco Systems by 13.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,589,214 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,066,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496,113 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Cisco Systems by 155.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,446,107 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $862,012,000 after purchasing an additional 10,621,798 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Cisco Systems by 13.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,745,642 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $777,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the third quarter worth about $444,882,000. 72.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CSCO opened at $48.85 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.40 and a 1-year high of $58.26. The stock has a market cap of $207.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.15% and a return on equity of 35.01%. The business had revenue of $13.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 49.12%.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total value of $564,471.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Irving Tan sold 10,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total transaction of $480,945.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,716,237.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 388,864 shares of company stock valued at $17,474,321. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. Citigroup cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.78.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

