Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) by 20.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,039 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,047 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in KAR Auction Services were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KAR. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 87,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,077 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 28,429 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 9,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triad Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 351.7% in the 4th quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 153,588 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after purchasing an additional 119,587 shares during the last quarter.

KAR opened at $21.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.91. KAR Auction Services Inc has a 12-month low of $16.41 and a 12-month high of $28.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.96.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.04). KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 6.95%. The firm had revenue of $701.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. KAR Auction Services’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that KAR Auction Services Inc will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. KAR Auction Services’s payout ratio is 25.68%.

KAR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. CJS Securities lowered KAR Auction Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.21.

In other news, Director Mark E. Hill bought 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.50 per share, with a total value of $397,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 48,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,036,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used car auction and salvage auction services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: ADESA Auctions, IAA, and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

