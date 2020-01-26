Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Buys 167 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,396 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 25,617,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,339,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760,424 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Novartis by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,314,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,572,000 after purchasing an additional 247,749 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Novartis by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,721,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,502,000 after purchasing an additional 48,335 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Novartis by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,538,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,621,000 after purchasing an additional 61,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Novartis by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 917,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,714,000 after purchasing an additional 118,989 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NVS opened at $93.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $94.28 and its 200 day moving average is $90.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $74.70 and a 12 month high of $96.06. The stock has a market cap of $217.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.59.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine raised Novartis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.34.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

