Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Buys 520 Shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,119 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in Baxter International during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Baxter International during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Baxter International during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Baxter International during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 82.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director John D. Forsyth sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total value of $125,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,515,723.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BAX. ValuEngine cut shares of Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Baxter International from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Baxter International in a report on Monday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $109.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Baxter International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Baxter International from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Baxter International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.64.

Baxter International stock opened at $90.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.57, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.98. Baxter International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $69.86 and a fifty-two week high of $91.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.78.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Baxter International’s payout ratio is currently 28.85%.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

