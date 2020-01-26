Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Buys 6,667 Shares of Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) by 400.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,333 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,667 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Genesco were worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Genesco by 837.9% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Genesco in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Genesco in the third quarter worth $127,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in Genesco by 12.5% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Genesco by 18.9% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter.

In other Genesco news, VP Daniel E. Ewoldsen sold 3,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $153,816.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,073 shares in the company, valued at $717,723. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathleen Mason sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total transaction of $120,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,029,387.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,286 shares of company stock worth $459,571 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

GCO stock opened at $42.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.68. Genesco Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.65 and a 12-month high of $53.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $643.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.98, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 6th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.23. Genesco had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 10.98%. The firm had revenue of $537.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Genesco Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on GCO. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Genesco from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Genesco in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. CL King raised shares of Genesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Genesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Genesco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.40.

Genesco Company Profile

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

