Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 323 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 525.0% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hoertkorn Richard Charles bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 252.1% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 94.1% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $78.47 on Friday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $63.16 and a 1 year high of $79.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.04.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

