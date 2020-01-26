Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,655 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,343 shares during the quarter. AT&T comprises about 0.7% of Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $7,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AT&T by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,868 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 10,301 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in AT&T by 119.5% in the 4th quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 394,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,435,000 after acquiring an additional 215,041 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in AT&T by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 643,287 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,139,000 after acquiring an additional 54,493 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in AT&T by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 202,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,929,000 after acquiring an additional 9,705 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in AT&T by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 196,158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,666,000 after acquiring an additional 9,538 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T opened at $38.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.97. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.92 and a 52-week high of $39.70. The firm has a market cap of $282.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $44.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.45 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 8.97%. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a positive change from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.09%.

T has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Standpoint Research lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on AT&T from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, HSBC lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

