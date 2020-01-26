Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,491 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 1,364.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spence Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 3,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ACWX opened at $49.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.08. iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF has a 1-year low of $43.44 and a 1-year high of $50.03.

