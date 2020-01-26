Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 2,090.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,622 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,274 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 14.7% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,436 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the third quarter valued at $856,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 14,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. SWS Partners raised its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 10.0% during the third quarter. SWS Partners now owns 67,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after purchasing an additional 6,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the third quarter valued at $3,956,000.

Shares of SCHH opened at $47.16 on Friday. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $40.96 and a twelve month high of $48.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.23.

