Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 70.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,488 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,268 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,664,748 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,581,027,000 after buying an additional 338,005 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.4% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,106,086 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $171,798,000 after buying an additional 212,891 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 21.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,951,028 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $107,911,000 after buying an additional 348,718 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 27.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,920,291 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $104,982,000 after buying an additional 412,903 shares during the period. Finally, Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.3% during the third quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 1,831,810 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $101,317,000 after buying an additional 23,111 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $52.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.06 and its 200-day moving average is $55.61. The company has a market cap of $47.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 12 month low of $49.03 and a 12 month high of $74.94.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $34.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.45 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 2.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 234,355 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total value of $14,801,861.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,844 shares in the company, valued at $874,387.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 16.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WBA shares. ValuEngine upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.69.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

