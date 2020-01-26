Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $11.54 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 1.1% of Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $11,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TIAA FSB boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 633,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,553,000 after purchasing an additional 12,486 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,069,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,904,000 after buying an additional 12,253 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.7% in the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 95,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,318,000 after buying an additional 6,041 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 100,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,071,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 43,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,174,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. 72.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on JPM shares. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. DA Davidson started coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.29.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $133.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $428.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $98.09 and a 1-year high of $141.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $137.29 and its 200-day moving average is $123.07.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $28.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.69 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 25.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.35%.

In other news, insider Nicole Giles sold 863 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.73, for a total transaction of $109,367.99. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,949 shares in the company, valued at $1,134,106.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 64,198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.91, for a total value of $8,404,160.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 451,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,103,377.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 121,172 shares of company stock worth $16,158,032. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

