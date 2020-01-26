Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $362,000 Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,568 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 620 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COP. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,994,496 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,879,663,000 after acquiring an additional 3,103,095 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,616,000. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,235,338 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $469,263,000 after buying an additional 1,364,667 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 243.5% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,511,147 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $98,217,000 after buying an additional 1,071,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,288,000. 71.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on COP shares. Scotiabank cut ConocoPhillips from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. UBS Group increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Atlantic Securities started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Friday, December 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $67.00 target price on ConocoPhillips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.67.

In related news, President William L. Jr. Bullock sold 25,628 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total transaction of $1,618,920.76. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 32,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,935.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE COP opened at $62.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $69.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.13. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $50.13 and a one year high of $71.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The energy producer reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 21.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.