Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,298 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in PPL by 1.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,048,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,862,119,000 after buying an additional 937,714 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in PPL by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,103,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,215,277,000 after buying an additional 281,648 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in PPL by 8.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,640,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $177,626,000 after buying an additional 415,995 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in PPL by 10.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,595,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $144,699,000 after buying an additional 424,538 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in PPL by 1,369.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,000,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,042,000 after buying an additional 1,864,519 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Get PPL alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PPL opened at $36.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 0.51. PPL Corp has a twelve month low of $28.55 and a twelve month high of $36.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.39.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 23.17%. PPL’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Analysts anticipate that PPL Corp will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.4125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.75%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PPL. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of PPL in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of PPL in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of PPL from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $32.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.05.

In other PPL news, CEO William H. Spence sold 388,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.57, for a total transaction of $13,025,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Vincent Sorgi sold 13,696 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.04, for a total transaction of $466,211.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 30,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,054,423.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 790,664 shares of company stock valued at $26,840,754 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

Recommended Story: Understanding Analyst Recommendations



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.