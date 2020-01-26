Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 274 Shares of Aon PLC (NYSE:AON)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) by 19.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AON. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AON during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in AON during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AON during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in AON during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in AON during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Anthony R. Goland sold 1,703 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.79, for a total transaction of $331,727.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,589 shares in the company, valued at $3,036,581.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director J Michael Losh sold 5,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.60, for a total value of $968,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,749,257.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE AON opened at $213.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.53, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $208.36 and a 200-day moving average of $197.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Aon PLC has a fifty-two week low of $151.65 and a fifty-two week high of $214.84.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. AON had a return on equity of 51.63% and a net margin of 13.79%. AON’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aon PLC will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. AON’s payout ratio is 21.57%.

AON has been the subject of a number of research reports. William Blair upgraded AON from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup began coverage on AON in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of AON in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James cut AON from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. AON has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.86.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

