Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 500 Shares of Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,550 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Discovery Communications were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Discovery Communications in the second quarter worth approximately $133,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Discovery Communications by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 135,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,430,000 after acquiring an additional 14,590 shares during the period. Symons Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Discovery Communications in the third quarter worth approximately $4,881,000. Zimmer Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Discovery Communications by 92.8% in the third quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,759,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,845,000 after acquiring an additional 846,600 shares during the period. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Discovery Communications by 1.5% in the second quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 203,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,259,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

DISCA opened at $30.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $15.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.32 and its 200 day moving average is $29.88. Discovery Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.08 and a 12-month high of $33.65.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Discovery Communications had a net margin of 16.81% and a return on equity of 23.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Discovery Communications Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Discovery Communications news, insider David Leavy sold 44,970 shares of Discovery Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $1,450,282.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 211,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,833,226.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Malone purchased 2,670,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.03 per share, for a total transaction of $74,840,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,317,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,211,774.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 70,570 shares of company stock worth $2,292,705. 4.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DISCA. Imperial Capital upgraded shares of Discovery Communications from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Discovery Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Discovery Communications from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 10th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Discovery Communications from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Discovery Communications in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.67.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

