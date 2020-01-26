Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 546 Shares of NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 37.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,999 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 265.5% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 212 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 531.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 303 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $135.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.90. NXP Semiconductors NV has a 52-week low of $82.61 and a 52-week high of $137.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $127.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.18. The stock has a market cap of $38.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.24.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.57. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 23.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors NV will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.25%.

In other news, EVP Keith M. Shull sold 21,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total value of $2,516,494.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,801,230.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Keith M. Shull sold 4,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $523,362.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,092 shares in the company, valued at $1,795,948. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,416 shares of company stock valued at $4,245,127.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NXPI. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (up from $135.00) on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.89.

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

