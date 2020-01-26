Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Downgraded by Raymond James

Raymond James downgraded shares of Ventas (NYSE:VTR) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup downgraded Ventas from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Ventas from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Ventas to $63.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. TheStreet downgraded Ventas from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Ventas in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ventas presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $64.78.

VTR opened at $58.83 on Wednesday. Ventas has a 52-week low of $54.59 and a 52-week high of $75.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.80 billion, a PE ratio of 44.23, a PEG ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.63.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.71). Ventas had a return on equity of 4.59% and a net margin of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $983.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $935.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Ventas will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a $0.7925 dividend. This represents a $3.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. Ventas’s payout ratio is 77.89%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VTR. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Ventas by 8.0% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 24,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Ventas in the second quarter valued at approximately $858,000. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Ventas by 16.2% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 14,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Ventas by 223.2% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ventas by 142.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 11,139 shares during the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

