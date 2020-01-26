Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Bought by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 41.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,377 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,376 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 263 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,430 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. 94.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $229.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.32. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $163.68 and a 1-year high of $237.47. The company has a market cap of $60.15 billion, a PE ratio of 27.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $224.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.04.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.36. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 59.24%. The firm had revenue of $949.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $942.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William D. Young sold 20,000 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.93, for a total value of $4,378,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,311 shares in the company, valued at $6,417,057.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 96,822 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total value of $19,366,336.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,166 shares in the company, valued at $23,035,503.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 220,486 shares of company stock worth $46,488,028. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on VRTX shares. Guggenheim upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Bank of America started coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.54.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

