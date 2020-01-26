Vicor Corp (NASDAQ:VICR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Vicor Corp (NASDAQ:VICR) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.75.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on VICR shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vicor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Vicor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Vicor in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Vicor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th.

In other news, VP Claudio Tuozzolo sold 3,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.63, for a total transaction of $150,700.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,993.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Alex Gusinov sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $26,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,548 shares of company stock valued at $1,109,347. Corporate insiders own 56.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Vicor by 178.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,329 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vicor by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 98,327 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vicor in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,325,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vicor by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 239,362 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,433,000 after purchasing an additional 3,168 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vicor by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 986 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. 28.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VICR stock opened at $52.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.70. Vicor has a twelve month low of $26.50 and a twelve month high of $55.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.62 and a beta of 0.77.

Vicor

Vicor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power worldwide. It operates through Brick Business Unit, VI Chip, and Picor segments. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters and configurable products; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

