Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Holdings Boosted by Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 221,198 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 858 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up about 3.2% of Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $31,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HNP Capital LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 386 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,644 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 2,560 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 17,289 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.29% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $173.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, November 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Walt Disney has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.31.

In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,617 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.20, for a total value of $642,686.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 135,756 shares in the company, valued at $18,897,235.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.32, for a total value of $162,854.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,789 shares in the company, valued at $15,040,086.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,875 shares of company stock worth $2,764,627 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney stock opened at $140.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $256.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $145.59 and its 200 day moving average is $139.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Walt Disney Co has a 52-week low of $107.32 and a 52-week high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.12. Walt Disney had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $19.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is 30.50%.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

