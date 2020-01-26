Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Reaches New 12-Month High on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $58.75 and last traded at $57.64, with a volume of 8932 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.64.

The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.05. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 38.69% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The firm had revenue of $287.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WAL shares. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Stephens set a $55.00 target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $62.00 target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup set a $58.00 target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Western Alliance Bancorporation currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.83.

In other news, Director Todd Marshall sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $1,378,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $3,901,650. Corporate insiders own 7.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 415.4% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the third quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. 81.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.74 and its 200-day moving average is $49.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

