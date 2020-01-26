Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) gapped up prior to trading on Friday after Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on the stock from $70.00 to $83.00. The stock had previously closed at $71.50, but opened at $70.93. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Western Digital shares last traded at $69.90, with a volume of 262,489 shares trading hands.

WDC has been the subject of several other research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Western Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Benchmark reissued a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Western Digital from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Loop Capital raised Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Western Digital to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.76.

In other news, COO Michael D. Cordano sold 1,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total transaction of $72,758.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen D. Milligan sold 4,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total value of $314,633.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,091 shares of company stock worth $2,941,823. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDC. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Western Digital in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 62.1% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 488 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in Western Digital in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Western Digital in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Western Digital in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 84.55% of the company’s stock.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.15 and a 200 day moving average of $57.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.19, a PEG ratio of 20.95 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The data storage provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.41. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 3.28% and a negative net margin of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Western Digital Corp will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. Western Digital’s payout ratio is 52.49%.

About Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC)

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

