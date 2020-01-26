Wilton Resources (CVE:WIL) Shares Down 21.4%

Shares of Wilton Resources Inc (CVE:WIL) traded down 21.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.44 and last traded at C$0.44, 115,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 739% from the average session volume of 13,702 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.56.

The company has a market cap of $35.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.51.

Wilton Resources Company Profile (CVE:WIL)

Wilton Resources Inc engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties in Canada. It also focuses on the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties in the Middle East and Africa. The company was formerly known as Hackamore Capital Corp. and changed its name to Wilton Resources Inc in October 2008.

Read More: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Wilton Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wilton Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.