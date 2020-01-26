Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV Acquires 1,091 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Chevron comprises about 0.7% of Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Price Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 105.8% in the 4th quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Chevron in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 433 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. 65.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total transaction of $8,172,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,086,112.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 15,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.89, for a total transaction of $1,798,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,798,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 90,300 shares of company stock valued at $10,904,079. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Scotiabank raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.87.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $111.85 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $110.42 and a 1 year high of $127.34. The stock has a market cap of $213.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $118.10 and a 200 day moving average of $119.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.11). Chevron had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $36.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

