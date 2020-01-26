Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV Grows Position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,494 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 570 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up about 0.9% of Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth $2,539,000. Clean Yield Group increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.4% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 51,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,417,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.8% during the third quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 15,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 38,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,830,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alera Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 14.4% during the third quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

NYSE PG opened at $125.14 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $124.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $311.70 billion, a PE ratio of 74.05, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.40. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12 month low of $92.97 and a 12 month high of $127.00.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $18.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 26.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be issued a $0.7459 dividend. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 65.93%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PG shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.86.

In other news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 26,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total value of $3,258,332.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,066 shares in the company, valued at $17,377,687.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $210,938.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,856 shares in the company, valued at $836,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,247,348 shares of company stock worth $154,656,137. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.