Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) Trading Down 7.2%

Yangarra Resources Ltd (TSE:YGR) was down 7.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$1.16 and last traded at C$1.16, approximately 145,362 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 298,529 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.25.

Several research analysts have commented on YGR shares. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$3.00 to C$2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$3.75 to C$2.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$3.00 price objective on shares of Yangarra Resources in a report on Thursday, October 31st.

The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$1.36 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $103.29 million and a P/E ratio of 2.09.

Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$31.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$40.70 million. Analysts predict that Yangarra Resources Ltd will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gordon Bowerman acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$1.10 per share, with a total value of C$27,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,608,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,968,870.40. Also, Director Neil M. Mackenzie acquired 36,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.08 per share, for a total transaction of C$39,636.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 858,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$927,576.36. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 63,900 shares of company stock valued at $69,600.

Yangarra Resources Company Profile (TSE:YGR)

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces resource properties in Western Canada. The company holds oil and gas interests in various sections, primarily focusing on Cardium in Central Alberta. Yangarra Resources Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

