Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $811.90 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) will report sales of $811.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Crane’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $803.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $820.60 million. Crane posted sales of $839.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Crane will report full year sales of $3.26 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.25 billion to $3.27 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.27 billion to $3.39 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Crane.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $772.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.46 million. Crane had a return on equity of 22.76% and a net margin of 10.20%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Vertical Research downgraded Crane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine raised Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Canaccord Genuity lowered Crane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Buckingham Research lowered Crane from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Crane in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.59.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in Crane by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 175,010 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,809,000 after purchasing an additional 41,673 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Crane by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,240 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 2,942 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crane by 5.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,048 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Crane during the 2nd quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Crane by 137.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 50,371 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,202,000 after buying an additional 29,197 shares in the last quarter. 68.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Crane stock opened at $85.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.39. Crane has a 52 week low of $72.57 and a 52 week high of $91.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment provides on/off valves and related products for application in the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in the industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

