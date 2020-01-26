Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $411.61 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) will report $411.61 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Jack Henry & Associates’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $407.04 million and the highest estimate coming in at $417.60 million. Jack Henry & Associates reported sales of $386.28 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates will report full year sales of $1.67 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.67 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Jack Henry & Associates.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $438.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.34 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 17.38%. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on JKHY shares. ValuEngine lowered Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Monday, January 20th. BidaskClub upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Evercore ISI downgraded Jack Henry & Associates from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.67.

Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $151.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $147.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a PE ratio of 42.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.88. Jack Henry & Associates has a one year low of $126.00 and a one year high of $153.44.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, VP Ronald L. Moses sold 1,800 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.60, for a total transaction of $263,880.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,450.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark S. Forbis sold 1,479 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.29, for a total value of $219,320.91. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,621 shares in the company, valued at $240,378.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,292 shares of company stock worth $637,491 over the last 90 days. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JKHY. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,747 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 15,179 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

