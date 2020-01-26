Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) to Hold

Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hitachi Ltd., headquartered in Tokyo, is one of the world’s leading global electronics companies. They manufacture and market a wide range of products, including computers, semiconductors, consumer products and power and industrial equipment. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Hitachi from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st.

HTHIY stock opened at $82.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Hitachi has a 1 year low of $56.28 and a 1 year high of $86.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.05. The firm has a market cap of $39.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.15.

Hitachi Company Profile

Hitachi, Ltd. provides information and telecommunication systems, social infrastructure and industrial systems, electronic systems and equipment, construction machinery, high functional materials and components, automotive systems, smart life and ecofriendly systems, other products, and financial services in Japan and internationally.

