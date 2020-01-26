Zacks: Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Given Average Rating of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus price target of $71.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.41 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Middlesex Water an industry rank of 97 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several research firms have recently commented on MSEX. BidaskClub raised shares of Middlesex Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Middlesex Water in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Middlesex Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Middlesex Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

MSEX stock opened at $65.89 on Friday. Middlesex Water has a one year low of $52.51 and a one year high of $67.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 33.45 and a beta of 0.29.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.06). Middlesex Water had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 24.23%. The company had revenue of $37.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that Middlesex Water will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Walter G. Reinhard sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total transaction of $32,965.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,340.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MSEX. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC grew its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 38,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 8,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 10.4% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 8,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 2.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 345,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,423,000 after purchasing an additional 7,491 shares during the last quarter. 55.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Middlesex Water

Middlesex Water Company, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment engages in collecting, treating, and distributing water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers in parts of New Jersey, Delaware, and Pennsylvania.

