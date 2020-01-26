Zions Bancorporation NA Expected to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $1.05 Per Share (NASDAQ:ZION)

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Zions Bancorporation NA in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 21st. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $1.05 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation NA’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.24 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.28 EPS.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.11). Zions Bancorporation NA had a net margin of 25.15% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The firm had revenue of $711.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $702.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Bank of America cut shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.06.

NASDAQ:ZION opened at $46.63 on Friday. Zions Bancorporation NA has a 1 year low of $39.11 and a 1 year high of $52.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.87 and a 200-day moving average of $46.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.58.

In other Zions Bancorporation NA news, COO Scott J. Mclean sold 44,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total transaction of $2,283,135.42. Also, VP Olga Hoff sold 2,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total transaction of $100,772.70. Insiders sold a total of 66,946 shares of company stock valued at $3,373,492 in the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 34,070 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 6,773 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,826 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 193.1% during the 4th quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,213 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 10,023 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA during the 4th quarter valued at $1,908,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 53,150 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

