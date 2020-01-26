Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) PT Set at CHF 420 by Goldman Sachs Group

Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) has been given a CHF 420 price target by equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ZURN. Barclays set a CHF 424 price target on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 420 price target on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 440 price target on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 395 price target on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, UBS Group set a CHF 335 price target on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of CHF 383.54.

Zurich Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of CHF 262.10 and a fifty-two week high of CHF 321.80.

About Zurich Insurance Group

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries provide insurance products and related services. Its segments include General Insurance, Global Life, Farmers, Other Operating Businesses and Non-Core Businesses. The General Insurance segment provides a range of motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses.

