$1.18 Billion in Sales Expected for Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) to announce $1.18 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Square’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.16 billion and the highest is $1.27 billion. Square reported sales of $932.53 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Square will report full-year sales of $4.57 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.43 billion to $4.67 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $5.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.34 billion to $5.88 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Square.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $602.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.85 million. Square had a positive return on equity of 5.72% and a negative net margin of 1.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on SQ. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Square in a report on Monday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Square to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of Square in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America upgraded Square from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Square from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.03.

NYSE SQ opened at $71.14 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.77 billion, a PE ratio of -592.78, a P/E/G ratio of 29.42 and a beta of 3.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Square has a 1-year low of $54.41 and a 1-year high of $83.20.

In related news, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 90,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total transaction of $5,633,537.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 368,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,928,817.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total value of $1,403,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 415,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,162,932.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 241,743 shares of company stock valued at $15,546,094. Company insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Square by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 4,671 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC bought a new stake in Square during the 3rd quarter valued at $261,000. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC bought a new stake in Square during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,667,000. KG&L Capital Management LLC raised its position in Square by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 4,522 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Square by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 9,643 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

