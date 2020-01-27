$108.28 Million in Sales Expected for Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ:MIME) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ:MIME) will report $108.28 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Mimecast’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $107.91 million to $109.50 million. Mimecast posted sales of $87.61 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 23.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Mimecast will report full year sales of $423.73 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $423.00 million to $426.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $511.60 million, with estimates ranging from $504.25 million to $516.16 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Mimecast.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.11. Mimecast had a negative net margin of 1.67% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $103.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. Mimecast’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MIME shares. Dougherty & Co lowered shares of Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Mimecast in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Mimecast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Mimecast in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.93.

MIME stock opened at $50.13 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Mimecast has a 1 year low of $33.67 and a 1 year high of $54.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of -501.25, a PEG ratio of 39.66 and a beta of 1.18.

In related news, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total value of $1,745,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,626,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,105,516.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter Bauer sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.52, for a total transaction of $667,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,232,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,424,650 in the last ninety days. 11.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Mimecast in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Mimecast in the third quarter valued at about $166,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Mimecast in the third quarter valued at about $231,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Mimecast in the fourth quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mimecast in the third quarter valued at about $239,000. 71.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mimecast Company Profile

Mimecast Limited, a email and data security company, provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security services, including targeted threat protection services, such as URL Protect that addresses the threat from emails containing malicious links; Attachment Protect that reduces threat from weaponized or malware-laden attachments used in spear-phishing and other attacks; Impersonation Protect that gives protection from malware-less social engineering attacks; and Internal Email Protect, which allows customers to monitor, detect, and remediate security threats that originate from within their internal email systems.

