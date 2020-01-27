12,290 Shares in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Acquired by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI purchased a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,391,000. Bonness Enterprises Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,314,000. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter worth approximately $551,000. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,145,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,734,000. 85.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NLOK opened at $28.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.50 and a 1-year high of $28.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.37.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NLOK. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock in a report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.20.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber security products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for devices against malware, viruses, adware, and ransomware on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that provides identity monitoring, alerts, and restoration to its customers.

