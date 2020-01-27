14,713 Shares in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Purchased by First American Bank

First American Bank purchased a new stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,713 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $19,706,000. Alphabet accounts for 1.2% of First American Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 129,857.5% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,622,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620,525 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 27.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,005,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,228,229,000 after purchasing an additional 219,447 shares during the period. Windacre Partnership LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at approximately $224,201,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 59.6% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 261,002 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $318,720,000 after purchasing an additional 97,515 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 13.4% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 694,577 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $752,469,000 after purchasing an additional 82,003 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,466.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.78. The company has a market cap of $1,011.20 billion, a PE ratio of 29.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,027.03 and a 52 week high of $1,500.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,387.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,264.90.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.42 by ($2.30). The firm had revenue of $33.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.84 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 18.34%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $13.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOGL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,550.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets set a $1,245.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price objective (up from $1,450.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,464.67.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

