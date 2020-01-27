$172.66 Million in Sales Expected for Tilly’s Inc (NYSE:TLYS) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Tilly’s Inc (NYSE:TLYS) will announce sales of $172.66 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Tilly’s’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $173.30 million and the lowest is $171.85 million. Tilly’s reported sales of $170.61 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Tilly’s will report full year sales of $619.51 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $618.67 million to $620.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $651.51 million, with estimates ranging from $636.87 million to $663.55 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Tilly’s.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Tilly’s had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The company had revenue of $154.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.19 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TLYS. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tilly’s in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Tilly’s in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Pivotal Research lowered shares of Tilly’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $13.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tilly’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tilly’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.67.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Tilly’s by 2.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 242,793 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 6,052 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Tilly’s by 4.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,621,467 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,371,000 after purchasing an additional 71,925 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 24.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 84,303 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 16,549 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 43.0% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 36,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 11,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 5.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 803,999 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,135,000 after acquiring an additional 43,490 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TLYS opened at $8.86 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Tilly’s has a 1 year low of $7.62 and a 1 year high of $13.10.

Tilly's, Inc retails casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hats, sunglasses, headphones, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

