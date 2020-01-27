194,380 Shares in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Acquired by First American Bank

First American Bank bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 194,380 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,322,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CSCO. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 47,340 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Bay Rivers Group bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $392,000. Cubic Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 61,868 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,967,000 after purchasing an additional 23,457 shares during the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,351 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 3,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 105,427 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,056,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, November 11th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.78.

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $48.85 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.21 and a 200-day moving average of $48.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.40 and a twelve month high of $58.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $13.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.09 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.15% and a return on equity of 35.01%. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.12%.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Irving Tan sold 10,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total transaction of $480,945.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 172,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,716,237.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 208,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.83, for a total transaction of $9,328,405.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 388,864 shares of company stock valued at $17,474,321 in the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

