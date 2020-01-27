$552.81 Million in Sales Expected for Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH) This Quarter

Analysts expect Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH) to report $552.81 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Match Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $551.00 million and the highest is $555.64 million. Match Group posted sales of $457.34 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Match Group will report full year sales of $2.06 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.39 billion to $2.47 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Match Group.

Get Match Group alerts:

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $541.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.73 million. Match Group had a return on equity of 293.15% and a net margin of 26.41%. Match Group’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Match Group from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Match Group in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Oppenheimer upgraded Match Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.39.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 4.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 79,971 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,380,000 after acquiring an additional 3,090 shares in the last quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group during the third quarter worth $1,680,000. KCL Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group in the second quarter worth $5,382,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Match Group by 7.6% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,060,000 after buying an additional 4,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Match Group by 80.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 134,756 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,627,000 after buying an additional 60,024 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.81% of the company’s stock.

MTCH stock opened at $85.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $24.87 billion, a PE ratio of 48.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.30 and a 200-day moving average of $77.10. Match Group has a 12-month low of $50.70 and a 12-month high of $95.32.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs, and Hinge, as well as other brands. Match Group, Inc offers its dating products through its applications and Websites in approximately 40 languages.

Further Reading: Neutral Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Match Group (MTCH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.