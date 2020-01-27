664,710 Shares in Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) Purchased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 664,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,912,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PEAK. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,066,000. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,120,000. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $603,000. Real Estate Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,345,000. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,175,000.

PEAK stock opened at $37.00 on Monday. Healthpeak Properties has a 1-year low of $28.86 and a 1-year high of $37.93.

Separately, Mizuho started coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

