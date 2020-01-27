$87.77 Million in Sales Expected for TrueCar Inc (NASDAQ:TRUE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that TrueCar Inc (NASDAQ:TRUE) will announce $87.77 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for TrueCar’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $87.93 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $87.60 million. TrueCar posted sales of $91.07 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that TrueCar will report full-year sales of $351.98 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $351.80 million to $352.15 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $374.92 million, with estimates ranging from $369.80 million to $381.14 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for TrueCar.

Get TrueCar alerts:

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $90.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.36 million. TrueCar had a negative net margin of 14.77% and a negative return on equity of 11.80%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TRUE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TrueCar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. TrueCar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.88.

TRUE stock opened at $3.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 3.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.29. TrueCar has a 12 month low of $3.01 and a 12 month high of $10.39. The company has a market capitalization of $423.19 million, a P/E ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 1.55.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRUE. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in TrueCar by 1,087.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 7,734 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of TrueCar by 101.5% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 25,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 12,869 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of TrueCar during the 4th quarter worth $127,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TrueCar during the 2nd quarter worth $196,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of TrueCar during the 3rd quarter worth $283,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

TrueCar Company Profile

TrueCar, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar Website and mobile applications. The company also customizes and operates its platform for its affinity group marketing partners, including financial institutions, membership-based organizations, and employee buying programs for large enterprises.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TrueCar (TRUE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TrueCar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueCar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.