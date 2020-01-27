AA (LON:AA) Rating Reiterated by Citigroup

Citigroup reiterated their buy rating on shares of AA (LON:AA) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Digital Look reports. Citigroup currently has a GBX 200 ($2.63) target price on the stock.

AA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of AA in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of AA in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of AA from GBX 65 ($0.86) to GBX 50 ($0.66) and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating on shares of AA in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AA has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 125 ($1.64).

Shares of AA stock opened at GBX 52.55 ($0.69) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $323.97 million and a P/E ratio of 6.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 54.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 52.20. AA has a one year low of GBX 40.50 ($0.53) and a one year high of GBX 99.64 ($1.31).

AA

AA plc provides roadside assistance, insurance, and driving services in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Roadside and Insurance. The company offers breakdowns cover for cars, motorcycles, caravans, vans, campervans, and towing; car, motorbike, van, and caravan insurance; and loans, savings, mortgage, travel currency card, insurance, and credit card products.

