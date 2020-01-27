Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ADAP) Short Interest Down 35.2% in January

Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ADAP) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,530,000 shares, a drop of 35.2% from the December 31st total of 2,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,590,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.86.

Get Adaptimmune Therapeutics alerts:

Adaptimmune Therapeutics stock opened at $3.92 on Monday. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.71 and a 12-month high of $6.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.76. The stock has a market cap of $410.39 million, a PE ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 1.83.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director James Noble sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.67, for a total value of $1,401,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 317,323 shares of company stock worth $1,447,506 in the last 90 days. 22.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 914,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 45,249 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,049,668 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,095,000 after purchasing an additional 210,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 21,372.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,472 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 21,372 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.06% of the company’s stock.

About Adaptimmune Therapeutics

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets. It is involved in developing ADP-A2M10 that is in the phase I clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), as well as urothelial, melanoma, and head and neck cancers; ADP-A2M4 that is in phase I clinical trial for solid tumor indication that include urothelial, melanoma, head and neck, ovarian, NSCLC, esophageal, gastric, synovial sarcoma, and myxoid round cell liposarcoma cancers; and ADP-A2AFP that is in phase I clinical trial for hepatocellular carcinoma.

Read More: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.