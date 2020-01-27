Addus Homecare (NASDAQ:ADUS) Cut to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Addus Homecare (NASDAQ:ADUS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Addus Homecare from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Stephens initiated coverage on Addus Homecare in a report on Monday, October 21st. They issued an overweight rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Addus Homecare from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Raymond James upped their target price on Addus Homecare from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Addus Homecare from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $97.50.

Shares of Addus Homecare stock opened at $96.36 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 65.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of -0.15. Addus Homecare has a 52 week low of $57.94 and a 52 week high of $101.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.49. The company has a quick ratio of 5.07, a current ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Addus Homecare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $169.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.25 million. Addus Homecare had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 3.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Addus Homecare will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Addus Homecare news, CEO R Dirk Allison sold 990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total transaction of $97,208.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,722,742.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian Poff sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.36, for a total value of $690,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,266,172.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 743,029 shares of company stock valued at $61,883,356. 20.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Addus Homecare during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Addus Homecare during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Addus Homecare by 31.3% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Addus Homecare by 160.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. Finally, Security National Trust Co. grew its holdings in Addus Homecare by 33.8% during the third quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. 99.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Addus Homecare

Addus HomeCare Corporation provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living.

