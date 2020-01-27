Advanced Medical Solutions Group (LON:AMS) Earns “Hold” Rating from Panmure Gordon

Advanced Medical Solutions Group (LON:AMS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities researchers at Panmure Gordon in a report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of LON AMS opened at GBX 285 ($3.75) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 7.22, a quick ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23. Advanced Medical Solutions Group has a 12 month low of GBX 214.76 ($2.83) and a 12 month high of GBX 357 ($4.70). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 284.94 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 273.26. The company has a market capitalization of $612.44 million and a P/E ratio of 29.69.

Get Advanced Medical Solutions Group alerts:

About Advanced Medical Solutions Group

Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes products for the advanced wound care, surgical, and wound closure markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Branded and OEM. The company offers natural and synthetic polymers for use in advanced wound care dressings under the ActivHeal brand; medical adhesives for closing and sealing tissue under the LiquiBand brand name; and sutures and haemostats for the medical device market under the RESORBA brand.

Featured Article: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Medical Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Medical Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.