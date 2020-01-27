Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) Short Interest Down 47.3% in January

Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,100 shares, a drop of 47.3% from the December 31st total of 127,300 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 395,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aethlon Medical stock. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) by 259.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,533 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,317 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.44% of Aethlon Medical worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 55.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Aethlon Medical alerts:

Aethlon Medical stock opened at $2.40 on Monday. Aethlon Medical has a fifty-two week low of $0.76 and a fifty-two week high of $21.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $13.10 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 0.22.

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The medical equipment provider reported ($1.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.19). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aethlon Medical will post -4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aethlon Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

About Aethlon Medical

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on creating devices that address unmet medical needs in health and biodefense worldwide. The company is developing Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage therapeutic device that eliminates life-threatening viruses from the circulatory system of infected individuals.

Featured Article: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Aethlon Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aethlon Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.